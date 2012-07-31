July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carismi Srl's Series 2011 asset backed floating rate notes, as follows:

EUR70.0m Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative

EUR147.7m Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Negative

The affirmation follows the review of the impact of the amendments to the transaction's structure due to recent changes in the Italian Tax law implemented in September 2011. The Negative Outlook on the tranches reflects the Outlook on the Italian sovereign Issuer Default Rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian & Irish Sovereign Rating Actions" dated 01 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

Following the recent Italian tax change (see "Fitch: Italian Tax Changes Will Reduce Risk in SF Deals" dated 26 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), the original 18-month lock-out period on the class A1 notes has been removed and principal repayment has started on the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD). The lock-out period will be maintained on the class A2 notes and no principal redemptions can occur before July 2013 for this class.

Fitch has received legal opinion confirming that the new tax framework provides that any principal redemptions on the Class A1 notes before 18 months have passed from the issue date (October 2011), would be subject to a 20% surcharge of the interest accrued from the issue date up to 31 December 2011 instead of up to the date of the repayment, as was provided by previous tax provisions.

The tax liability will be paid by the issuer through available funds trapped into the expense account up to the new target amount of EUR360,000 (previously EUR50,000), which is a senior item in the priority of payments.

Fitch tested stressed prepayment assumptions implying the full redemption of the Class A1 notes during the first 18 months since the issue date and found that benefits from the lower negative carry on the notes overcome the additional estimated senior costs. Fitch takes additional comfort from the reduced exposure to the account bank, as principal collections from the portfolio will be used to repay outstanding Class A1 notes instead of being blocked into the issuer's accounts, following the proposed amendments.

On the July 2012 IPD, principal repayment on the class A1 notes was about EUR33m while the corresponding tax liability amounted to about EUR41,178.

Carismi Finance Srl was the first public securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by Cassa di Risparmio di San Miniato S.p.A. (not rated).