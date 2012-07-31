July 31 -

Summary analysis -- Sanctuary Housing Assn. ----------------------- 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Mult. CUSIP6: G7997@

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--

28-May-2008 A+/-- A+/--

Rationale

The 'AA-' rating on the GBP110 million senior secured bonds due 2031 issued by U.K.-based Sanctuary Housing Assn. (SHA; AA-/Stable/--) reflects the strong performance of the bond to March 2012. The rating also reflects the good rental collection performance, and the presence of a 12-month debt service reserve. Moreover, the rating is supported by the strong credit quality of the underlying borrower, SHA, sustained by its diversified business model and good financial performance. The credit quality of the underlying borrower together with the debt service reserve provides the cash flows with credit and structural support.

The rating is constrained by some refinancing risk caused by the bonds' partial bullet maturity in 2031. We do not consider that the recent policy changes, which have led to cuts in the social housing sectors, represent a risk for the bond rating at this time.