July 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thekwini Fund 7 (Pty) Limited (Thekwini 7), as follows:
Class A2a Notes: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable
Class A2b Notes: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable
Class A3 Notes: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable
Class B Notes: affirmed at 'A(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable
Class C Notes: affirmed at 'BBB(zaf)', RWN removed; Outlook Stable
Fitch initially placed the notes on RWN on 12 August 2010 as a result of
performance concerns in the South African mortgage market and to reflect the
possibility of downgrades as a result of revised mortgage criteria. The agency
has affirmed the notes' ratings based on its revised mortgage loss criteria
published on 2 March 2012, which takes into account the performance of the South
African mortgage market over recent years.
The transaction's performance has remained relatively stable during the
recession, albeit supported by the repurchase of distress loans, at 7.78% of the
initial portfolio balance to date. No more than 1.02% of the portfolio was in
arrears by more than three months as of April 2012; 3.87% of the loans, having
been in arrears by more than three months at some point over the past two years,
may have been restructured. The overall cumulative losses to date are low at
0.27% of the initial portfolio balance.
Fitch conducted the portfolio analysis based on its updated criteria, which led
to expectations of a further 5.49% of defaults occurring, equivalent to a total
default figure of 6.47% of the current pool. The agency assumed a 'AAA(zaf)'
lifetime default rate of 22.5% and an average recovery rate of 71.6%. Fitch
believes that the current difficulties in reselling properties attached to
defaulted loans are adequately reflected by the market value declines and
property sales timing of the agency's updated criteria. In its analysis, Fitch
took into account the portfolio's lower than average loan-to-value and
payment-to-income ratios.
The transaction's structure provides for the payment of interest on all notes
before any allocations to principal and provisioning unless the rather weak
interest deferral triggers are breached. The deferral of interest on each class
of notes would only occur after the corresponding class has become fully
deficient. Interest deferral can also be reversed. Thereby the structure tends
to transfer the cost of carrying defaulted loans to all the notes, including the
most senior ones. As a result the notes are more exposed to significantly rising
interest rates than other EMEA structured finance transactions. Notwithstanding
this, Fitch believes that the available credit enhancement provides sufficient
protection to mitigate the possible weakness in the priority of payments.
If the transaction remains outstanding after the optional call date of October
2012, any excess spread will be applied towards the pro-rata redemption of the
notes. The transaction has also been strengthened by an undertaking from the
issuer not to distribute any excess spread until then, and notified to all
noteholders in an email dated 26 July 2012. As a result the aggregate balance of
the reserve account and other excess cash to be retained in the transaction
equates 2.9% of the notes balance, as opposed to 1.53% before this undertaking.
The current credit enhancement available to the Class A, Class B and Class C
notes is now 13.2%, 6.5% and 3.4% respectively.
Thekwini 7 is a securitisation of South African mortgage loans originated by SA
Home Loans (Pty) Limited (SAHL, NR), closed in October 2007.
The ratings assigned to the class B notes were previously incorrectly stated on
Fitch's website as 'A+(zaf)'. This has now been corrected with the affirmation
of the class B notes at 'A(zaf)', which was also the rating assigned to the
class B notes at transaction closing.