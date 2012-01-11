Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holmes Master Issuer PLC's
- Series 2012-1 notes expected ratings, as follows:
Class A1: assigned 'F1+sf(exp)'
Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf(exp)' Outlook Stable
Class A3: assigned 'AAAsf(exp)' Outlook Stable
Class Z: Not rated
The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by in the UK by Santander UK
plc (Santander, 'A+'/Stable/'F1'; previously known as Abbey National plc). The
notes are the 20th issuance from Santander's Holmes master trust programme and
the 11th issuance through the beneficiary, Holmes Funding Ltd (Funding). Funding
allows for de-linked issuance from the Holmes master trust programme. A
de-linked structure allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities
to be issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to fulfilment of
certain issuance tests.
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying
collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Santander's origination and
underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's sound
legal structure. CE for the Class A notes will initially total 17.53%, which
will be provided by the subordination of the unrated Class Z notes (13.43%) as
well as a reserve account of 4.11%. Fitch calculated the CE by taking into
account outstanding notes from previous Funding issuances.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and
Cashflow Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings,
prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash
flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any
principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final
maturity.
Santander provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, a number of
key data fields were missing or partially completed. Santander was unable to
provide borrower income information for approximately 20.2% of the portfolio.
Fitch consequently assumed the relevant borrowers had the class 6 debt-to-income
affordability measure. In addition, Santander was unable to provide the year of
construction for approximately 8% of the portfolio. Fitch assumed these loans
were secured by new build properties and applied a haircut to the property
valuation. Santander was also unable to provide employment status information
for 29% of the portfolio. Fitch therefore conservatively assumed that a
proportion of these borrowers are self employed.
Furthermore, the agency has not received loan-level data in respect of
borrowers' adverse credit history (county court judgements or bankruptcy
orders). For these loans, the agency reviewed the historical underwriting
criteria in respect of Santander's acceptance of applications with adverse
credit histories. Fitch tightened the base default probabilities to account for
this missing information.
The presale report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied
ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will
shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Holmes Master Issuer plc - Issue 2012-1