Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holmes Master Issuer PLC's - Series 2012-1 notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A1: assigned 'F1+sf(exp)'

Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf(exp)' Outlook Stable

Class A3: assigned 'AAAsf(exp)' Outlook Stable

Class Z: Not rated

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by in the UK by Santander UK plc (Santander, 'A+'/Stable/'F1'; previously known as Abbey National plc). The notes are the 20th issuance from Santander's Holmes master trust programme and the 11th issuance through the beneficiary, Holmes Funding Ltd (Funding). Funding allows for de-linked issuance from the Holmes master trust programme. A de-linked structure allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities to be issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to fulfilment of certain issuance tests.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Santander's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's sound legal structure. CE for the Class A notes will initially total 17.53%, which will be provided by the subordination of the unrated Class Z notes (13.43%) as well as a reserve account of 4.11%. Fitch calculated the CE by taking into account outstanding notes from previous Funding issuances.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Santander provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, a number of key data fields were missing or partially completed. Santander was unable to provide borrower income information for approximately 20.2% of the portfolio. Fitch consequently assumed the relevant borrowers had the class 6 debt-to-income affordability measure. In addition, Santander was unable to provide the year of construction for approximately 8% of the portfolio. Fitch assumed these loans were secured by new build properties and applied a haircut to the property valuation. Santander was also unable to provide employment status information for 29% of the portfolio. Fitch therefore conservatively assumed that a proportion of these borrowers are self employed.

Furthermore, the agency has not received loan-level data in respect of borrowers' adverse credit history (county court judgements or bankruptcy orders). For these loans, the agency reviewed the historical underwriting criteria in respect of Santander's acceptance of applications with adverse credit histories. Fitch tightened the base default probabilities to account for this missing information.

The presale report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Holmes Master Issuer plc - Issue 2012-1