(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 - The combined effect of the European Central Bank's
longer-term lending program and continued deleveraging among
many European banks should enable the sector to cope with its
high level of debt maturities in 2012. Funding requirements in
2013 and beyond, however, remain a concern for Fitch Ratings as
banks exposed to weaker eurozone economies will have to find a
way to wean themselves off central-bank support.
The ability of the banking sector to refinance maturing debt
remains a key focus of investors, as highlighted at Fitch's
European Credit Outlook 2012 conference in London on Tuesday.
While some of the strongest banks, and those with the least
eurozone exposure, have still been able to raise funding, these
concerns have grown following a sharp drop in overall debt
issuance since June.
However, we believe that if issuance levels continue at the
same modest rate as the second half of 2011 then the high
take-up of the ECB's recent three-year loans, combined with
another offer of three-year money in February and the efforts
banks have made to shrink their balance sheets will enable them
to handle the more than EUR600bn of debt maturing this year.
European banks borrowed around EUR489bn from the ECB's
three-year facility in December. Although some of this borrowing
will have replaced the use of shorter-term ECB loans, it still
represents a substantial injection of term money. The concurrent
increase in deposits at the ECB is consistent with banks
building up funds to replace maturing debt. We expect the next
three-year funding round in February to see a similarly high
level of take-up.
While the three-year lending programmes help limit funding
concerns for 2012, they also increase the sector's reliance on
the ECB. This raises questions around how banks can restore
confidence among investors and wean themselves off central-bank
support in 2013 and beyond.
We believe that many banks will choose to attempt to
continue with their deleveraging - however their ability to sell
assets is likely to be significantly restricted because so many
other lenders will be taking the same steps. Banks will also
take advantage of any shifting investor demand by issuing either
secured or unsecured debt whenever they see an opportunity in
the market. The string of issues in the last few days has shown
that the strongest European banks are still able to issue
unsecured debt in the public market, but this is now only the
case for a smaller number of banks.