(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - The combined effect of the European Central Bank's longer-term lending program and continued deleveraging among many European banks should enable the sector to cope with its high level of debt maturities in 2012. Funding requirements in 2013 and beyond, however, remain a concern for Fitch Ratings as banks exposed to weaker eurozone economies will have to find a way to wean themselves off central-bank support.

The ability of the banking sector to refinance maturing debt remains a key focus of investors, as highlighted at Fitch's European Credit Outlook 2012 conference in London on Tuesday. While some of the strongest banks, and those with the least eurozone exposure, have still been able to raise funding, these concerns have grown following a sharp drop in overall debt issuance since June.

However, we believe that if issuance levels continue at the same modest rate as the second half of 2011 then the high take-up of the ECB's recent three-year loans, combined with another offer of three-year money in February and the efforts banks have made to shrink their balance sheets will enable them to handle the more than EUR600bn of debt maturing this year.

European banks borrowed around EUR489bn from the ECB's three-year facility in December. Although some of this borrowing will have replaced the use of shorter-term ECB loans, it still represents a substantial injection of term money. The concurrent increase in deposits at the ECB is consistent with banks building up funds to replace maturing debt. We expect the next three-year funding round in February to see a similarly high level of take-up.

While the three-year lending programmes help limit funding concerns for 2012, they also increase the sector's reliance on the ECB. This raises questions around how banks can restore confidence among investors and wean themselves off central-bank support in 2013 and beyond.

We believe that many banks will choose to attempt to continue with their deleveraging - however their ability to sell assets is likely to be significantly restricted because so many other lenders will be taking the same steps. Banks will also take advantage of any shifting investor demand by issuing either secured or unsecured debt whenever they see an opportunity in the market. The string of issues in the last few days has shown that the strongest European banks are still able to issue unsecured debt in the public market, but this is now only the case for a smaller number of banks.