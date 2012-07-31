July 31 - Financial markets will again focus on earnings announcements from oil and gas companies this week, with one major company seeing spreads outperform, according to Fitch Solutions.

Sunoco, Inc., reporting second quarter results on Thursday, has seen Credit Default Swap (CDS) spreads rally 28% over the past quarter, notably outperforming the 11% CDS widening observed for the North American oil and gas sector overall. Credit protection on Sunoco's debt has now established a 'BBB-' trading level, one notch higher than its historical trading pattern. CDS liquidity for Sunoco decreased, moving down six rankings to trade in the 25th regional percentile. Improved credit market sentiment for Sunoco appears to have been driven by an acquisition announcement by Energy Transfer Partners in late April.

Elsewhere, CIGNA Corp., also reporting on Thursday, has seen CDS spreads widen 30% over the past three months, underperforming the broader North American health care sector (5% wider). Despite the recent widening, however, credit protection on CIGNA continues to price at 'A-' levels, one notch higher than its long-term Issuer Default Rating. CDS for CIGNA have become more liquid, moving from the 23rd regional percentile to the 18th, signaling increased market uncertainty over future pricing.