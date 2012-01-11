Jan 11 -

-- Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of Barclays Bank in its role as cash deposit bank in Lambda Finance's series 2005-1 and 2007-1.

-- We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria to assess whether the respective agreements entered into by the issuers correspond with our view on counterparty risk.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A, AB, and B notes in both transactions to the maximum level permitted under our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Our ratings on the class C, D, E, and F notes in both transactions are unaffected.

-- Lambda Finance's series 2005-1 and 2007-1 are synthetic balance sheet SME CLOs originated by Barclays Bank. The referenced loans are to U.K. SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Lambda Finance B.V.'s series 2005-1's (also known as Gracechurch Corporate Loans 2005-1) class A, AB, and B notes and series 2007-1's (also known as Gracechurch Corporate Loans 2007-1) class A, AB, and B notes. Our ratings on the class C, D, E, and F notes in both transactions are unaffected (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable"). Both deals are fully funded synthetic small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), referencing portfolios of corporate loans granted to U.K.-based SME clients of Barclays Bank.

The downgrades of the senior notes to 'AA- (sf)' are due to our analysis of counterparty risk. The main factor was our analysis of the cash deposit agreements, as both transactions have invested the proceeds from the issuance of the credit-linked notes in cash deposits with Barclays Bank. Thus, the entire principal portion of the rated notes is cash-collateralized. According to our 2010 counterparty criteria Barclays Bank is therefore providing direct substantial support to both structures (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

The transaction documents do not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria, but do reflect our prior counterparty criteria. Therefore, as per our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have lowered the ratings on the senior notes to 'AA- (sf), which is one notch above the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of Barclays Bank.

Series 2005-1 and series 2007-1 are fully funded synthetic SME CLOs originated by Barclays Bank. They reference loans granted to SMEs in the U.K. The transactions closed in December 2005 and February 2007, respectively.

