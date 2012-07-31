(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 31 - Fitch Ratings expects house prices in Portugal to
fall another 15%, which would imply a peak-to-trough decline of 28%, up from our
previous assumption of 10%. Fitch has revised its expectation as part of its
updated RMBS rating criteria for Portugal.
The impact on RMBS transactions from a change to the house price forecast will
be compensated by a reduction in the discount assumption applied to house prices
for being sold quickly. This has been reduced to 30% from 39% in light of
extensive market data, including loan-by-loan analysis on approximately 5,000
foreclosed properties sold in the period 2000-2010.
The change in our house price expectation reflects the worsening macroeconomic
conditions and takes into account affordability trends. We now expect GDP to
contract 3.7% this year and unemployment to reach 14% by 2013.
The fall in house prices is driven by affordability rather than any expected
increase in supply. Affordability ratios in Portugal have deteriorated as prices
have grown faster than wages. In 2006 house prices peaked at seven times GDP per
capita. The ratio has now fallen to a more manageable 5.4 times, and although we
expect this to drop further to five times, the level is still up from 3.7 times
back in 1995.
Affordability will also be hampered by tightening credit standards, which
reflects the difficulty banks are having in accessing credit. Banks are
deleveraging in an attempt to improve their capitalisation ratios and rebalance
their loans-to-deposit ratio, as computed by the Bank of Portugal, to 120% by
year end 2014 from 144% as of 2011. This has pushed up the typical interest rate
on new housing credit to above 4.2% from an average interest rate on all
existing housing loans of just 2.6% as of March 2012, which in turn is the main
factor supporting our assumption of prevailing low voluntary prepayments at
below 5%.
The total number of dwellings has expanded by one million units since 1998 (21%
growth) while the population remained constant. While approximately 13% of
housing units are vacant, the country does not suffer from a material property
overhang as the number of new properties being built is at the lowest level for
20 years.
Fitch has reviewed the impact of the revised criteria assumptions on existing
transactions and expects a limited number of downgrades as a result. The agency
expects downgrades to occur on mezzanine and junior tranches of deals with a
weak performance outlook. The agency will review these transactions and will be
providing commentary accordingly.
For further information please refer to the recently published criteria report
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Portugal: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions.