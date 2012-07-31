(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings expects house prices in Portugal to fall another 15%, which would imply a peak-to-trough decline of 28%, up from our previous assumption of 10%. Fitch has revised its expectation as part of its updated RMBS rating criteria for Portugal.

The impact on RMBS transactions from a change to the house price forecast will be compensated by a reduction in the discount assumption applied to house prices for being sold quickly. This has been reduced to 30% from 39% in light of extensive market data, including loan-by-loan analysis on approximately 5,000 foreclosed properties sold in the period 2000-2010.

The change in our house price expectation reflects the worsening macroeconomic conditions and takes into account affordability trends. We now expect GDP to contract 3.7% this year and unemployment to reach 14% by 2013.

The fall in house prices is driven by affordability rather than any expected increase in supply. Affordability ratios in Portugal have deteriorated as prices have grown faster than wages. In 2006 house prices peaked at seven times GDP per capita. The ratio has now fallen to a more manageable 5.4 times, and although we expect this to drop further to five times, the level is still up from 3.7 times back in 1995.

Affordability will also be hampered by tightening credit standards, which reflects the difficulty banks are having in accessing credit. Banks are deleveraging in an attempt to improve their capitalisation ratios and rebalance their loans-to-deposit ratio, as computed by the Bank of Portugal, to 120% by year end 2014 from 144% as of 2011. This has pushed up the typical interest rate on new housing credit to above 4.2% from an average interest rate on all existing housing loans of just 2.6% as of March 2012, which in turn is the main factor supporting our assumption of prevailing low voluntary prepayments at below 5%.

The total number of dwellings has expanded by one million units since 1998 (21% growth) while the population remained constant. While approximately 13% of housing units are vacant, the country does not suffer from a material property overhang as the number of new properties being built is at the lowest level for 20 years.

Fitch has reviewed the impact of the revised criteria assumptions on existing transactions and expects a limited number of downgrades as a result. The agency expects downgrades to occur on mezzanine and junior tranches of deals with a weak performance outlook. The agency will review these transactions and will be providing commentary accordingly.

