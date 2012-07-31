(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1 and 2 FTA and maintained the series A and B on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 1

Series A (ISIN:ES0377969003): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf', maintained on RWN

Series B (ISIN:ES0377969011): 'Asf', maintained on RWN

Series C (ISIN:ES0377969029): downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBB+sf, off RWN; Outlook Stable

Series D (ISIN:ES0377969037): downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable

Series E (ISIN:ES0377969045): affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable

TDA SA Nostra Empresas 2

Series A (ISIN:ES0377957008): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf', maintained on RWN

Series B (ISIN:ES0377957016): 'Asf', maintained on RWN

Series C (ISIN:ES0377957032): downgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable

Series D (ISIN:ES0377957024): affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable

The series A notes in both transactions have been downgraded due to payment interruption risk stemming from the reserve fund being deposited with the originator, Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN; 'BB+'/Stable/'B'). In the absence of any other sources of liquidity, the reserve fund is an essential liquidity buffer to maintain timely interest payments on the senior notes in case of a potential servicer disruption. Series A and B have been maintained on RWN as Fitch continues to assess the risk and has not ruled out further downgrades of the notes.

The ratings initially assigned to the senior notes were based on covenants in the transaction documentation which warranted the replacement or procurement of eligible third-party guarantees to mitigate payment interruption risk. The re-investment account (which holds the reserve fund) benefited from a guarantee provided by Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB-'/Negative/'F3'). Following CECA's downgrade below 'A'/'F1', the Gestora communicated to Fitch that the remedial actions outlined in the documentation with respect to the downgrade of CECA below 'A'/'F1' will not be implemented and the guarantee was subsequently cancelled.

The downgrades of TDA SA Nostra 1's series C and D notes reflect the credit risk stemming from the reserve fund being deposited with the originator. The reserve accounts for 25% of the note balance and provides most of the subordination for series C and D notes. As a result, the ratings have been downgraded to 'BB+sf' and credit linked to the originator's rating; which is also reflected by the Stable Outlook. The series E notes have been affirmed and capped at the originator's rating because the current note rating is below 'BB+'.

The same rationale resulted in the downgrade of series C of TDA SA Nostra 2. The tranche has been downgraded to 'BB+sf' and credit linked to the originator's rating. The series D notes have been affirmed and capped at 'BB+sf'.

Furthermore, the series A and B notes have material exposure to Banco Santander S.A ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') which acts as the account bank for the two transactions (see 'Fitch Places 212 Spanish SF Tranches on RWN', dated 16 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects the implementation of remedial actions (for the account bank) in the near term based on correspondence received from the transaction parties.