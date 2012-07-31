(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Summary analysis -- Banque Accord --------------------------------- 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: F0664V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Aug-2006 A/A-1 A/A-1

05-Nov-2002 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +5

GRE Support 0

Group Support +5

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Core status to French retail parent Groupe Auchan S.A.

-- Balanced revenue structure between interest and non-interest income.

-- Ability to generate wide interest margins.

Weaknesses:

-- Business concentration on revolving loans.

-- Moderate capitalization.

-- Small size and low stand-alone financial flexibility to absorb credit risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook on consumer finance specialist Banque Accord (BA) mirrors the outlook on its French retailer parent, Groupe Auchan S.A. (Auchan; A/Stable/A-1). The stable outlook reflects our view that Auchan will likely increase its EBITDA generation and at least stabilize its market shares in 2012. We also believe that Auchan will maintain a balanced financial policy. We view an FFO-to-debt ratio of 30%-35% and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x-2.5x as commensurate with the current ratings on Auchan.

We expect BA to remain a core subsidiary of Auchan. According to our criteria, BA's core status means that a downgrade of Auchan would trigger a downgrade of BA, and that an upgrade of Auchan would trigger an upgrade of BA.

We could lower the ratings on Auchan if EBITDA growth fails to materialize. We would also consider a downgrade if the group is unable to maintain credit ratios in line with our guidelines for the current ratings.

An upgrade of Auchan would hinge on a recovery in Western European markets, Auchan's enhanced geographic diversity, and a stabilization of credit metrics at 2011 levels. Such an outcome appears remote to us for the moment.

