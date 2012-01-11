Jan 11 - The credit quality of North American and European industrial distributors has been improving over the past couple of years after a severe contraction during the 2008-2009 downturn, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published yesterday on RatingsDirect.

"Although these companies face serious obstacles--still-bleak construction markets, sluggish U.S. economic growth, a possible slowdown in manufacturing--industrial distributors could continue to post steady operating results in the coming year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gregoire Buet.

Performance in 2012 should benefit from the relative stability of the industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies market or the construction renovation, modernization, and improvement segment. In addition, many distributors may take advantage of their improved leverage and good cash flow generation and use debt to fund acquisitions supplementing organic growth, according to the report, titled "Industrial Distribution 2012 Outlook: To Supplement Slowing Growth, Distributors May Turn To Acquisitions."

Issuers' growth rates over the past two years have generally reflected their degree of exposure to the manufacturing and construction end markets. Not surprisingly, companies with the most exposure to the construction markets have lagged while those with high manufacturing exposure have recovered faster.

"We expect growth across the industry to slow in 2012, in line with our expectation for slowing industrial demand domestically and the still-weak outlook for domestic construction," Mr. Buet said. Still, acquisitions within the highly fragmented industry, emerging-market opportunities, and presence in less-cyclical segments could help industrial distributors maintain above-market growth.

Issuers' credit ratings generally can absorb some deterioration in credit metrics should a return to recession of the U.S. economy or a protracted deep downturn in Europe cause distributors' revenues and margins to contract again. As in the 2009 downturn, distributors could use working capital to reduce debt.

The main risk in this scenario is that a combination of aggressive debt-funded expansion and weakening market conditions could cause credit ratios to deteriorate beyond the boundaries of what is appropriate for the ratings.