Summary analysis -- Jarden Corp. -- 31-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/--

State/Province: New York

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jan-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

04-Apr-2002 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Rye, N.Y.-based Jarden Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Jarden's diversified business portfolio, well-recognized brand names, good market positions in numerous product categories, and participation in several highly competitive businesses. We considered Jarden's leveraged financial profile, strong liquidity, and active acquisition strategy in our financial risk assessment.