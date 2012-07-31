July 31 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y -- 31-Jul-2012

Reaseguros

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-May-2008 A-/-- --/--

29-Apr-2004 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the core operating entities of Spain-based insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its strong operating performance and strong competitive position. We consider these factors to be partly offset by GCO's weakened capital adequacy and only good quality of capital, due to strong reliance on "soft" forms. A further constraint is the increased credit risk in the investment portfolio.