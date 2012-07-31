July 31 -
Summary analysis -- Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y -- 31-Jul-2012
Reaseguros
CREDIT RATING: Country: Spain
Local currency A-/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2008 A-/-- --/--
29-Apr-2004 NR/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on the core operating entities of Spain-based insurance group
Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO) reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its strong operating performance
and strong competitive position. We consider these factors to be partly offset
by GCO's weakened capital adequacy and only good quality of capital, due to
strong reliance on "soft" forms. A further constraint is the increased credit
risk in the investment portfolio.