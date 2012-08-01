Aug 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. arranged.

-- The servicer has sold the properties that backed two of the transaction's underlying loans, both of which have defaulted. As a result, the principal on the loans has been impaired. We have confirmed that the principal on eight classes was either fully or partially written off on the trust payment date in July 2012, following the impairment of the loans.

-- We have revised the likely collection amount from the properties backing the transaction's three remaining specified bonds, which have defaulted.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B and D-1 to J-2 trust certificates, and have affirmed our ratings on the class A and C trust certificates and the trust loan issued under the same transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class B and D-1 to J-2 trust certificates issued in March 2008 under the L-JAC 7 Trust Beneficial Interest and Trust Loan (L-JAC 7) transaction. Meanwhile, we affirmed our ratings on classes A and C and the trust loan issued under the same transaction (see list below).

On July 26, 2010, we lowered the ratings on the class H-1, I-1, J-1, and K-1 trust certificates to 'D (sf)'. Then, on May 25, 2011, we withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X trust certificates, in line with our revised methodology for rating IO securities, which we published on April 15, 2010.

Under the L-JAC 7 transaction, the underlying loans/specified bonds are grouped into three pools. Collection from the loans/specified bonds are aggregated within each pool. Rated tranches are linked to each pool and the trustee makes principal repayments and interest payments based on the collection from each pool. The class A to C certificates and the trust loan are linked to all three pools, and the trustee makes principal repayments and interest payments on these classes using the aggregate collected interest and principal applied to these classes in sequential order (starting from the upper-level tranches).

The servicer has sold the properties that backed two of the transaction's underlying loans, both of which have defaulted. As a result, the principal on the loans has been impaired. We today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' our ratings on classes F-1, G-1, D-3, E-3, F-3, G-3, H-3, and I-3 because the principal on these tranches was either fully or partially written off on the trust payment date in July 2012, following the impairment of the principal on these two loans.

Of the four loans and four specified bonds that initially backed this transaction, one loan and three specified bonds remain (other than the two loans that incurred principal losses). The three remaining specified bonds have defaulted.

We base today's downgrades of classes B, D-1, E-1, D-2, E-2, F-2, G-2, H-2, I-2, and J-2 primarily on the following factors:

-- One of the transaction's three remaining, defaulted specified bonds is backed by an office building in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo. The specified bond originally represented about 24% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. We have lowered our assumption for the likely collection amount from the collateral property because the property's performance has been deteriorating due to lower occupancy. We currently assume the value of the property to be about 55% of our initial underwriting value, down from about 65% when we last reviewed our ratings in August 2011.

-- Another of the three specified bonds that defaulted is backed by an office building in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. The specified bond originally represented about 14% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. We have also lowered our assumption for the likely collection amount from this collateral property due to the property's deteriorating performance due to lower occupancy. We currently assume the value of the property to be about 44% of our initial underwriting value, down from about 61% when we reviewed our ratings in February 2010.

Meanwhile, we affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' ratings on class A and the trust loan because, in our view, principal redemption has progressed. We also affirmed our 'CCC (sf)' rating on class C because, in our view, the current rating on this class already reflects the negative impact from the above revised assumptions for the likely collection amounts from the properties backing the specified bonds.

L-JAC 7 is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Four specified bonds and four nonrecourse loans originally extended to eight obligors initially secured the trust certificates issued under this transaction, while 16 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests originally backed the specified bonds and nonrecourse loans. Lehman Brothers Japan Inc. arranged the transaction, and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in October 2014 for the class A trust certificates and trust loan, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class B to J-2 certificates.