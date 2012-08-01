BRIEF-Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed
* Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp. -------------------- 01-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jan-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
29-Oct-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥5 bil nts ser 3 due 02/12/2014 A 16-Jan-2008
¥5 bil nts ser 6 due 11/04/2014 A 16-Jan-2008
¥4.5 bil nts ser 7 due 12/14/2026 A 16-Jan-2008
¥6 bil 2.10% bnds ser 9 due 07/23/2014 A 16-Jan-2008
¥6 bil 1.68% bnds ser 11 due 03/12/2015 A 05-Mar-2010
¥7 bil 1.27% bnds ser 12 due 05/21/2015 A 14-May-2010
¥2 bil 1.34% bnds ser 14 due 10/25/2018 A 18-Oct-2011
¥7 bil 0.95% bnds ser 13 due 10/25/2016 A 18-Oct-2011
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire Dalia Blass to lead the division that regulates asset managers, according to a person familiar with the matter.