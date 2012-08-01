Rationale

Our ratings on SCB reflect its strong funding base and liquidity backed by ample deposits from member shinkin banks; a high RAC ratio that exceeds 10%; and a high likelihood of government support, if necessary, due to its role as the central financial institution for Japan's shinkin banks. On the other hand, these factors are offset by slightly low profitability compared to its international peers; a deviation in its net profit in the last five years that is larger than the standard among Japan's major banks, due to a high percentage of bonds in its asset portfolio; and a possible increase in the likelihood of providing support to its members, as the structural weakness of local economies is likely to worsen.

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on SCB on the company's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The SACP of SCB is 'a'.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy with strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the banking sector is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in funding and prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.

Our assessment of SCB's business position is "adequate." SCB acts as the central bank for Japan's shinkin banks, providing management support to 271 member banks (as of March 2012), as well as supplements their operational functions. As the central bank, SCB maintains a fair competitive position in the markets it operates, which leads us to our "adequate" assessment. The shinkin banking industry, as a whole, has JPY123 trillion in deposits, which is comparable to the amount of total deposits held by Japan's three major banking groups. SCB has a stable deposit base through its lower-tier cooperatives, and its revenue is well diversified by region. However, these factors are offset by SCB's reliance on securities as a revenue source: More than half (68%) of SCB's asset comprise securities (as of March 2012) because it collectively invests extra funds for the shinkin bank industry due to limited demand for domestic loans. SCB operates under the Shinkin Bank Law, which shapes the nature of the bank's management. Fundamentally, the spirit of the Shinkin Bank Law is comparable with commercial banking laws in Japan, but it defines the nature of SCB as a semi-public-entity that is expected to contribute to the shinkin banking industry.

Our "strong" assessment of capital and earnings balances SCB's solid capital structure and modest earning capacity. We currently view the bank's capital ratios as strong, and we expect them to continue to compare well with global banks in the near to medium term. We consider SCB likely to post fair net profit over the next several quarters, because we expect loan loss provisions to remain low and SCB has switched to a conservative investment stance after the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in 2008. We have projected a RAC ratio of 10% or higher in the next 18 months for SCB. However, we may still see volatility in SCB's net profit even though the bank has reduced its risk appetite since 2009--volatility may arise from possible devaluation losses on its bond investments. This view reflects the fact that SCB has shown a larger deviation in net profit in the past five years compared to the standard among Japan's major banks. Meanwhile, we calculated a low three-year average earnings buffer for SCB at between 30 basis points and 40 basis points.

Our risk position assessment for SCB is "adequate." After experiencing the 2007-2009 financial crisis and posting a loss in fiscal 2008 (ended March 2009), SCB has become more risk averse in terms of asset management. That means lower-tier shinkin banks have agreed to lower but steady returns from their deposits in SCB as well as their capital subscriptions with the bank. In light of the change in SCB's asset management policy, we view its complexity and its loss experience as within our range of adequate assessment. Nevertheless, we consider the fiscal 2008 loss large and believe that its net profit may still face high volatility. With regard to the risk not covered by our risk-adjusted capital framework, we view that as moderate, considering SCB's central bank role, which subjects it to the possibility of being negatively affected by the member cooperatives it supports by having to extend financial support when they fall into financial difficulties.

In our opinion, SCB's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is "strong." The credit cooperative system's large retail branch network provides it with a stable base of core deposits that it can draw on to meet its funding needs. A large part of its deposits are derived from member cooperative banks, which mostly rely on the strong retail deposits of credit corporative members or residents in their respective regions. However, in terms of unification within the credit cooperative system, as a whole, we view it as slightly weaker than the agricultural cooperative system in Japan. This is because lower-tier credit corporative banks have a certain degree of autonomy compared to agricultural cooperative members. Nevertheless, SCB holds a strong liquidity position with large liquid assets and limited reliance on short-term wholesale funding. Furthermore, its ratio of total loans to customer deposits was 25% (as of March 2012), based on Standard & Poor's calculation, which is also an indicator of strong liquidity.

The ICR on SCB is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting the bank's "high" systemic importance in Japan and our assessment of the Japanese government as "highly supportive."

