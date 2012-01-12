(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE; local currency A/Stable/--; core operating companies A+/Stable/--) is not affected by the company's announcement that its earnings will be materially lower than the prior year.

QBE announced today that exposure to a number of catastrophes during the second half of 2011 and the adverse impact from challenging investments markets will weaken its insurance margin to 7.0%-7.5% for 2011, compared with its expectation disclosed in August 2011 of 11%. As a result, its profit after tax for 2011 will be 40%-50% lower than the prior year. Standard & Poor's believes the strength of QBE's diverse business and financial profile allows its rating to withstand some negative cyclicality in its underwriting performance such as what has occurred in 2011. Nevertheless, the rating may come under pressure should there be an indication of a structural decline in earnings or sustained underperformance against peers.

We note that QBE expects to make an underwriting profit in 2011 in what has been a record year for natural weather events globally and that premiums for many of its product lines are increasing. While regulatory capital adequacy has softened since June 2011, the company's decision to materially cut its dividend should assist in maintaining a minimum capital ratio requirement above the 1.5x minimum target set by the company.