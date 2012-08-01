BRIEF-Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed
* Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Grifols S.A. ------------------------------------------- 01-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 398438
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Aug-2012 BB/-- BB/--
20-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
20-Jul-2010 --/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.964 bil fltg rate (dollar
equivalent)Borrower: Grifols S.A. term loan B
bank ln due 06/01/2017 BB+ 01-Aug-2012
US$1.5 bil Borrower: Grifols S.A. term loan A
(current amount USD890 mil (dollar
equivalent)) bank ln due 06/01/2016 BB+ 01-Aug-2012
US$300 mil revolving credit fac (current amount
USD204 mil (dollar equivalent)) bank ln BB+ 01-Aug-2012
US$1.1 bil 8.25% Grifols S.A. bnds due
02/01/2018 B+ 01-Aug-2012
