BRIEF-The hartford names Robert Paiano executive vice president and chief risk officer
LONDON Jan 12 Irish banks met their deleveraging targets for 2011, despite the turbluence in financial markets, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday.
Kenny was speaking at an event hosted by Thomson Reuters in London, where he talked about how Europe must create an environment to foster a return to economic growth across the union. (London Treasury Desk +44 207 542 4441)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.