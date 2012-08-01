BRIEF-Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed
* Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Banque Safra - Luxembourg ------------------------------ 01-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Watch Pos/A-2 Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 06676A
Mult. CUSIP6: 06676B
Mult. CUSIP6: 06676C
Mult. CUSIP6: 06676D
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
09-Jun-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 06/09/2011: sr
unsecd A-/WatchP 05-Dec-2011
BRL400 mil 10.00% credit linked nts due
01/05/2015 BBB 22-Nov-2011
US$5 bil med-term note Prog 06/09/2011: S-T
debt A-2 05-Dec-2011
* Trico Bancshares files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire Dalia Blass to lead the division that regulates asset managers, according to a person familiar with the matter.