Jan 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' long-term issue rating and 'cnAAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar fixed-rate, senior unsecured notes by Sun Hung Kai Properties (Capital Market) Ltd.

The notes would be a drawdown under the US$5 billion debt issuance program that Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA) guarantees, and would be consolidated to form a single series with the US$500 million, 3.5% notes due Nov. 2, 2016. SHKP will use the notes proceeds for general working purposes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the finalized issue documentation.

In Standard & Poor's opinion, the notes will not materially change SHKP's modest financial risk profile. As of June 30, 2011, the company's adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is 17.0%. With the proposed drawdown, the ratio will increase by less than 1 percentage point. Despite material growth in total debt, SHKP's debt-to-EBITDA ratio improved to 2.9x in fiscal 2011 (ended June 30, 2011), from 3.4x a year earlier, due to strong revenue growth. We believe SHKP is likely to maintain a disciplined growth strategy and prudent financial management.

The rating on SHKP, a Hong Kong-based property developer and investor, reflects the steady growth in the company's high-quality investment property portfolio in Hong Kong and China. SHKP has the largest and most diversified investment property portfolio among its peers in Hong Kong. The company also has a leading market position in Hong Kong for property development and leasing, and a well-recognized brand that allows it to price at a premium. Further rating strengths include SHKP's solid execution of its growth strategy, conservative and consistent financial management, strong liquidity, and ample financial flexibility.

SHKP's exposure to the Chinese real estate market, which we view as more risky and less mature than that of Hong Kong, partly offsets these strengths. The cyclical and competitive nature of the Hong Kong and Chinese property markets puts pressure on the company's sales and margin during down-cycles.

