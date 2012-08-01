Aug 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- On July 23, 2012, the class A1 and A2 notes prepaid in full, following the borrower's prepayment of the underlying loan.

-- We have therefore withdrawn our ratings on all of the classes of notes in the transaction.

-- A portfolio of 408 health care facilities backed Titan Europe 2006-4 FS, a U.K. secured loan CMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit ratings on Titan Europe 2006-4 FS PLC's class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the full redemption of all of the outstanding classes of notes on July 23, 2012, after the cash manager confirmed that all of the classes of notes have fully repaid.

A portfolio of 408 health care facilities backed Titan Europe 2006-4 FS, a U.K. secured loan commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction.

RATINGS LIST

Class Ratings

To From

Titan Europe 2006-4 FS PLC

GBP600 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Withdrawn

A1 NR A- (sf)

A2 NR B- (sf)

NR--Not rated.