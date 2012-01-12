(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to FCT BS CDN PPI's class A notes.

-- Credit du Nord originated the prime residential loans, granted to individuals or French property companies, to be securitized in this transaction.

-- We have assigned this preliminary rating based on our criteria for counterparty and supporting party risk. However, these criteria are under review due to a proposed expansion. As a result of this review, our future counterparty criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to FCT BS CDN PPI's (BS CDN PPI) EUR1,438.7 million mortgage-backed floating-rate class A notes. At the same time, BS CDN PPI will also issue EUR300 unrated class R residual units (see list below).

This transaction will transfer to investors the credit risk on a portfolio of prime residential loans originated by Credit du Nord to individuals or "societe civile immobilieres" (companies constituted for property ownership and management) to finance real estate and home improvements in France.

This transaction will be similar to FCT R&B BDDF PPI's transaction structure. Similar to R&B BDDF PPI's structure, BS CDN PPI will use the note issuance proceeds to fund the purchase of a loan from Societe Anonyme de Credit a l' Industrie Francaise to Credit du Nord.

The ownership transfer of a portfolio of residential loans will secure this loan. The ownership transfer will rely on the collateral provisions of the French monetary and financial code (Articles L 214-44), which implements the European financial collateral directive. If Credit du Nord defaults on the loan, the issuer can enforce the security.

The loan will transfer the credit risk of the collateral portfolio since it is limited in recourse to the interest, principal collections, and recoveries received from the collateral portfolio.

The transaction has the following key features:

-- The originator is a medium-sized player in the French residential mortgage market and part of the Societe Generale group, a large domestic French bank, with strong underwriting and servicing procedures.

-- The structure provides recourse to residential real estate loans in an amount higher than the debt outstanding if the borrower defaults on certain obligations (overcollateralization ratio of 21.2%).

-- The pool is static and will have strict eligibility criteria.

-- The transaction will have in place from day one an interest rate swap to cover the interest rate risk derived from the fixed-rate paying underlying real estate loans and the floating-rate liabilities, should the collateral pool be transferred to BS CDN PPI.

Our analysis indicated the following risks:

-- Most of the loans (63.5%) do not benefit from a first-ranking mortgage, but from a guarantee granted by a guarantor (Credit Logement). We have analyzed the risk of the servicer not taking a mortgage at the time of origination, and we have stressed the loss severity on these loans accordingly.

-- For the whole pool, we did not receive the debt-to-income ratio. We have stressed this lack of information by using a 40% debt-to-income assumption for the whole pool resulting in the highest penalty according to our French residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

-- There is no liquidity facility. The transaction will achieve liquidity by having the possibility of using principal to pay interest (combined priority of payments).

-- There will be commingling risk in the transaction, as collections accumulated upon servicer default and to be received during the notification delay may be lost. A commingling reserve account will be put in place at closing to cover this risk (see "Cash collections and transaction accounts").

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned a preliminary rating to the class A notes issued by BS CDN PPI, based on our criteria for counterparty and supporting party risk (see "Related Criteria And Research"). However, these criteria are under review due to a proposed expansion (see "Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework," published on Nov. 21, 2011).

As a result of this review, our future counterparty criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. Until such time that we adopt new criteria, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here