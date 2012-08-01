Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the first phase of asset
performance stress tests it has performed on its structured finance (SF) ratings
demonstrates their resilience, even to significant additional macroeconomic
shocks. The aim of the stress test reports is to answer investors' questions
regarding the extent of asset performance and macroeconomic stress that ratings
in various structured finance sectors are able to withstand.
The programme of stress tests was initiated in February 2012 and assesses the
degree of macroeconomic stress necessary to cause large movements across rating
categories, including 'AAAsf' ratings.
The stress tests for each asset class incorporate "moderate" and "severe" stress
scenarios that would be expected to lead to a specific degree of downgrade
rating movement if they were to occur. A scenario defined as "moderate" would
generally be expected to lead to extensive downgrades to tranches with low
investment grade and non-investment grade ratings ('BBBsf' and below) but with
higher ratings generally remaining investment grade. In contrast, a "severe"
scenario would generally be expected to lead to extensive downgrades across the
capital structure, including multi-category downgrades at the highest level of
'AAAsf' and distressed rating levels for 'BBBsf' ratings.
The stresses developed in each sector are linked to the key asset performance
rating drivers for the asset class and the main influences on these drivers (for
example, RMBS ratings are driven by mortgage loan default rates, which are in
turn influenced by macroeconomic indicators such as unemployment).
The "severe" scenarios that have been tested by the asset groups are considered
to be highly remote and in many instances would only result from previously
unprecedented events occurring, such as a collapse of the real estate sector or
sustained unemployment exceeding any historical levels. Whilst most ratings show
multi-category downgrades in "severe" scenarios, some tranches still show
resilience faced with very extreme circumstances and remain high investment
grade, often reflecting the impact of seasoning and high levels of accumulated
credit enhancement.
Once all stress tests are complete, Fitch expects to publish a final summary
report which will draw out key analysis and conclusions from the various
sector-level stress tests that have been published.
The agency has published six reports to date for the following sectors:
--US CMBS
--US Credit Card ABS
--UK Credit Card ABS
--Italian Residential Mortgage Backed-Securities (RMBS)
--Spanish RMBS; and
--Spanish SME CLOs.
Fitch expects to conduct similar stress tests in the next phase for the
following sectors:
--UK Prime RMBS
--UK Subprime RMBS
--Dutch RMBS
--US RMBS
--Australian RMBS
--EMEA CMBS
--EMEA Auto ABS
--US Auto ABS
--US Student Loan ABS
--Global CLOs.
Fitch emphasises that the stresses applied in this programme relate to asset
performance stresses. They do not address issues such as deterioration in the
credit position of the related sovereign or counterparties that support SF
transactions that may also act as constraints on rating levels achievable in SF
(for further details regarding SF rating sensitivities to sovereign-related
stresses, refer to the report 'Ratings Under a Eurozone Country Redenomination'
dated 31 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).