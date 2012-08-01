Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says that the first phase of asset performance stress tests it has performed on its structured finance (SF) ratings demonstrates their resilience, even to significant additional macroeconomic shocks. The aim of the stress test reports is to answer investors' questions regarding the extent of asset performance and macroeconomic stress that ratings in various structured finance sectors are able to withstand.

The programme of stress tests was initiated in February 2012 and assesses the degree of macroeconomic stress necessary to cause large movements across rating categories, including 'AAAsf' ratings.

The stress tests for each asset class incorporate "moderate" and "severe" stress scenarios that would be expected to lead to a specific degree of downgrade rating movement if they were to occur. A scenario defined as "moderate" would generally be expected to lead to extensive downgrades to tranches with low investment grade and non-investment grade ratings ('BBBsf' and below) but with higher ratings generally remaining investment grade. In contrast, a "severe" scenario would generally be expected to lead to extensive downgrades across the capital structure, including multi-category downgrades at the highest level of 'AAAsf' and distressed rating levels for 'BBBsf' ratings.

The stresses developed in each sector are linked to the key asset performance rating drivers for the asset class and the main influences on these drivers (for example, RMBS ratings are driven by mortgage loan default rates, which are in turn influenced by macroeconomic indicators such as unemployment).

The "severe" scenarios that have been tested by the asset groups are considered to be highly remote and in many instances would only result from previously unprecedented events occurring, such as a collapse of the real estate sector or sustained unemployment exceeding any historical levels. Whilst most ratings show multi-category downgrades in "severe" scenarios, some tranches still show resilience faced with very extreme circumstances and remain high investment grade, often reflecting the impact of seasoning and high levels of accumulated credit enhancement.

Once all stress tests are complete, Fitch expects to publish a final summary report which will draw out key analysis and conclusions from the various sector-level stress tests that have been published.

The agency has published six reports to date for the following sectors:

--US CMBS

--US Credit Card ABS

--UK Credit Card ABS

--Italian Residential Mortgage Backed-Securities (RMBS)

--Spanish RMBS; and

--Spanish SME CLOs.

Fitch expects to conduct similar stress tests in the next phase for the following sectors:

--UK Prime RMBS

--UK Subprime RMBS

--Dutch RMBS

--US RMBS

--Australian RMBS

--EMEA CMBS

--EMEA Auto ABS

--US Auto ABS

--US Student Loan ABS

--Global CLOs.

Fitch emphasises that the stresses applied in this programme relate to asset performance stresses. They do not address issues such as deterioration in the credit position of the related sovereign or counterparties that support SF transactions that may also act as constraints on rating levels achievable in SF (for further details regarding SF rating sensitivities to sovereign-related stresses, refer to the report 'Ratings Under a Eurozone Country Redenomination' dated 31 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).