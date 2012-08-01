(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Metropolitan Community of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY) 'A+' Long-term local and foreign currency ratings, and an 'F1' Short term rating. The Outlooks are Stable.

The ratings reflect CASQY's very high level of debt, which it intends to decrease. This is counterbalanced by a high level of operating margin, dynamic economy, and sound financial strategy. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch expectations that despite some expected weakening, the budgetary profile should remain compatible with the ratings.

Strong deterioration of operating performance and capital expenditure self-financing rate, leading to weaker-than-projected debt ratios, notably debt payback ratio above 12 years, could lead to a downgrade. Consistently high capital expenditure self-financing, and debt decrease leading to a debt payback ratio below nine years and debt stock below 170% of current revenue, could lead to an upgrade.

Direct debt reached EUR379.9m in 2011, or 225% of current revenue, which is a much higher indebtedness than the metropolitan communities' average and comes from CASQY's history as a former "New Town". Taking into account the full capital cost of the PPP-built national velodrome, Fitch expects debt to decrease to EUR372.8m in 2015, or 207% of current revenue. This should not prevent debt payback ratio from rising to 11.4 years in 2015, from 9.6 years in 2011, due to a weaker current balance. Debt structure is sound, with no risky structured products.

CASQY is one of the most dynamic industrial and corporate hubs in the Ile-de-France region ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), which entails a structurally low rate of unemployment and a relatively young and highly educated population. The metropolitan community's attractiveness rests on its proximity to Paris ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') and Paris-La-Defense business district, large available land and office space, and high level of public infrastructure. Despite some major companies' significant weight in terms of jobs and tax contributions, the local economic framework is well diversified and offers some resilience to cyclical downturns.

Less dynamic tax revenues and the freeze of state transfers will lead to slow operating revenue growth until 2015 (1.4% annual average), while contribution to new equalisation fund is expected to drive operating expenditure growth to a 2.4% annual average. This should weaken operating margin, which is expected to decrease to 26% of operating revenue in 2015 from 29% in 2011, as well as current margin, which should fall to 18% of current revenue in 2015, from 23.5% in 2011.

Financial management is sound and rests on conservative budgeting and clear financial relations with municipalities. Fitch considers the multiyear agreements on capital transfers and debt reduction as tangible signs that capital expenditure self-financing rate will remain at least above a 40% average on the medium term.

Guaranteed debt was very high at EUR404.6m at end-2011, or 239% of current revenue. Fitch considers guarantees do not represent notable risks as they are almost exclusively dedicated to social housing institutions, which are strictly regulated and closely monitored by the State. Fitch considers the PPP contract related to the national velodrome as a low-risk commitment due to clear risk-sharing provisions with contractors.

CASQY is located 30km west of Paris and has about 145,000 inhabitants.