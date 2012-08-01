(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Metropolitan Community of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
(CASQY) 'A+' Long-term local and foreign currency ratings, and an 'F1' Short term rating. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The ratings reflect CASQY's very high level of debt, which it intends to
decrease. This is counterbalanced by a high level of operating margin, dynamic
economy, and sound financial strategy. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch
expectations that despite some expected weakening, the budgetary profile should
remain compatible with the ratings.
Strong deterioration of operating performance and capital expenditure
self-financing rate, leading to weaker-than-projected debt ratios, notably debt
payback ratio above 12 years, could lead to a downgrade. Consistently high
capital expenditure self-financing, and debt decrease leading to a debt payback
ratio below nine years and debt stock below 170% of current revenue, could lead
to an upgrade.
Direct debt reached EUR379.9m in 2011, or 225% of current revenue, which is a
much higher indebtedness than the metropolitan communities' average and comes
from CASQY's history as a former "New Town". Taking into account the full
capital cost of the PPP-built national velodrome, Fitch expects debt to decrease
to EUR372.8m in 2015, or 207% of current revenue. This should not prevent debt
payback ratio from rising to 11.4 years in 2015, from 9.6 years in 2011, due to
a weaker current balance. Debt structure is sound, with no risky structured
products.
CASQY is one of the most dynamic industrial and corporate hubs in the
Ile-de-France region ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), which entails a structurally low
rate of unemployment and a relatively young and highly educated population. The
metropolitan community's attractiveness rests on its proximity to Paris
('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') and Paris-La-Defense business district, large available
land and office space, and high level of public infrastructure. Despite some
major companies' significant weight in terms of jobs and tax contributions, the
local economic framework is well diversified and offers some resilience to
cyclical downturns.
Less dynamic tax revenues and the freeze of state transfers will lead to slow
operating revenue growth until 2015 (1.4% annual average), while contribution to
new equalisation fund is expected to drive operating expenditure growth to a
2.4% annual average. This should weaken operating margin, which is expected to
decrease to 26% of operating revenue in 2015 from 29% in 2011, as well as
current margin, which should fall to 18% of current revenue in 2015, from 23.5%
in 2011.
Financial management is sound and rests on conservative budgeting and clear
financial relations with municipalities. Fitch considers the multiyear
agreements on capital transfers and debt reduction as tangible signs that
capital expenditure self-financing rate will remain at least above a 40% average
on the medium term.
Guaranteed debt was very high at EUR404.6m at end-2011, or 239% of current
revenue. Fitch considers guarantees do not represent notable risks as they are
almost exclusively dedicated to social housing institutions, which are strictly
regulated and closely monitored by the State. Fitch considers the PPP contract
related to the national velodrome as a low-risk commitment due to clear
risk-sharing provisions with contractors.
CASQY is located 30km west of Paris and has about 145,000 inhabitants.