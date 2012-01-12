BRIEF-Softbank reaches agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage:
Jan 12 IDBI Bank Limited
* Moody's affirms ratings and stable outlook for IDBI Bank Limited
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)