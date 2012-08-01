(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Global CDS spreads were largely unchanged last week, moving just 0.1% wider, on average, according to Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor.

CDS spreads on European sovereigns moved 2% tighter last week and a further 3% on Monday. Compared to June month-end, credit protection on European sovereigns is pricing, on average, 13% tighter with Germany, Finland and Austria experiencing the most improvement. Since January 2012, CDS on European sovereigns are 24% tighter with Spain the biggest outlier, 41% wider.

Continuing the trend observed over the past few weeks, equity markets signaled most concern for Asian corporates with the five-year PD Index for the region up another 9%.

