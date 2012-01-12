Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned First Gulf Bank's (FGB) USD500m five-year fixed rate trust certificates, issued by FGB Sukuk Company Limited under its USD3.5bn Trust Certificate Issuance Programme a final Long-term rating of 'A+'.

The rating is driven solely by FGB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. While certain transaction documents relating to this issue, being governed by English law, may not be enforceable under applicable law, including, without limitation, Abu Dhabi law or UAE federal law, Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects the agency's belief that FGB would stand behind its obligations under the transaction documents.

By assigning a rating to the certificates, Fitch does not express an opinion on the sukuk structure's compliance with sharia principles.

Established in 1979, FGB is the UAE's fourth-largest local bank by asset size. Members of the Abu Dhabi ruling family own around 67% of the bank's shares, with the balance widely held.