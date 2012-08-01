(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 -

Summary analysis -- AGA International SA -------------------------- 01-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--

27-Oct-2004 A+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on France-based insurer, AGA International SA (AGAI) reflect its core role within Allianz Global Assistance SAS (the collected entities are referred to here as Allianz Global Assistance Group), which in turn Standard & Poor's Rating Services views as strategically important to Germany-based, ultimate parent Allianz SE (AA/Negative/A-1+). We view Allianz Global Assistance Group's geographically diverse source of revenues and high barriers to entry associated with the lines of business in which it operates as key strengths. This strong competitive position has supported historic earnings, with stable operating performance over the economic cycle. We believe these competitive strengths will continue to support strong earnings. The ratings on Allianz Global Assistance Group are constrained by our view of capitalization, which we view as out of line with the rating; as well as the heavy reliance on third party distribution.

We view Allianz Global Assistance Group as strategically important to its ultimate parent Allianz SE, reflecting its role as the group's preferred provider of travel insurance and assistance business. Based on our group methodology, we factor in two notches of implicit support for AGAI's public ratings, as opposed to the standard three notches. In line with our criteria the ratings on AGAI are capped at one notch below those of Allianz SE. Hence the public ratings of AGAI are protected against a one-notch deterioration of AGAI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our assessment of Allianz Global Assistance Group's strategic importance is founded on its preferred status for Allianz Group's assistance sales, stable operating performance consistent with group targets, operational integration and--increasingly--common branding.

Our assessment of Allianz Global Assistance Group's ratings are founded upon our base case assumptions that revenues and operating performance will be relatively impervious to economic conditions in Europe. Hence we anticipate that revenues will grow by at least 6% over 2012 and 2013; that operating performance will remain stable; and that combined ratios will remain below 97%. As such, we anticipate profit before tax earnings in 2012 and 2013 of at least EUR90 million.