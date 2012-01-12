(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 12 - Fitch Ratings will release its latest 15-minute "ClearThinking for Investors" senior analyst Q&A, examining current trends in the European investment grade corporate bond market at 15:00 GMT today.

The conversation will discuss possible major structural changes in the aluminium industry and the impact on ratings of the trend in continental Europe towards scrip dividends.

-- Committee Previews

The conversation also includes a preview of current thoughts on issuers with pending or recent committees, including ThyssenKrupp, Cableuropa, Dubai Holdings Commercial Operations Group and Tupras.

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

-- Background & Contacts

The podcast was recorded on 10 January 2012 and will be available, without registration, from 15:00 GMT today at:

