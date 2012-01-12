Jan 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- Following a credit and cash flow analysis, we have lowered our ratings on Regent's Park CDO's class D and E notes.

-- We also affirmed our ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2, and C notes.

-- The downgrades reflect the application of the largest obligor default test, which constrained our ratings on the class D and E notes and measures the risk of several largest obligors within the portfolio defaulting simultaneously.

-- Regent's Park CDO B.V. is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation transaction that closed in October 2006.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Regent's Park CDO B.V.'s class D and E notes, and affirmed its ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2 and C notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Nov. 21, 2011.

The trustee report shows that all classes of notes are currently passing their overcollateralization tests and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased. However, it also shows that the percentage of portfolio assets that we treat as defaulted in our analysis has increased since our previous review (see "Transaction Update: Regent's Park CDO B.V." published on April 1, 2010), which has decreased the level of credit enhancement available to all classes of notes.

We have also observed a decrease in the portfolio's weighted-average maturity, which resulted in lower scenario default rates across all rating levels in our analysis.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios. We have observed that the credit support available is commensurate with the current ratings on the senior classes of notes, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class A, B-1, B-2, and C notes.

The application of the largest obligor default test constrained our ratings on the class D and E notes. The test aims to measure the effect on ratings of defaults of a specified number of largest obligors in the portfolio with particular ratings, assuming 5% recoveries. We introduced this supplemental stress test in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

Regent's Park CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in October 2006 and is managed by Blackstone Debt Advisors L.P.

