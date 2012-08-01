(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that South African banks' earnings have been resilient through the crisis and asset quality indicators improved during 2011. However, the Negative Outlook on most banks' IDRs reflects their vulnerability to an uncertain operating environment.

"The NPL ratios of all of the South African banks improved during 2011. This was driven by write-offs and recoveries and the slower inflow of new NPLs, supported by sustained low interest rates," says Denzil De Bie, a director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "In the longer term, Fitch expects the four major South African banks' NPL ratios to continue to improve following an apparent stabilising of asset quality in the sector".

The special report highlights some of the key rating drivers for South Africa's major banks in the context of their 'bbb' range Viability Ratings.

The agency considers the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios of Absa Group Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited, Nedbank Group Limited and Standard Bank Group Limited to be appropriate for the operating environment. Investec Limited's FCC ratio is lower than that of the four major banks. In light of Investec's smaller franchise and concentrated property credit risk, the agency would expect Investec to hold capital in line with or above most peers.

"The maintenance of acceptable levels of FCC is key to the South African banks maintaining their current ratings. Any material reduction in capital adequacy from current levels would put negative pressure on the VRs," adds De Bie.

The agency believes that all the South African banks will be able to comply with the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio, supported by a committed facility from the South African Reserve Bank. On the other hand, none of the four major banks will be able to meet the net stable funding ratio requirement in its current form.

