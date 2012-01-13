(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it
had assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Tokyo Metropolitan
Government's (TMG; AA-/Negative/--) JPY25 billion,
1.80% 20-year series 25 domestic senior unsecured bonds, due
Dec. 19, 2031.
TMG's economy is about equal in size to the GDPs of some
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
member nations, and it attracts numerous national and
international enterprises, which contribute to its corporate tax
revenues. Although it is one of Japan's 47 prefectures, TMG's
strong tax revenues enable it to stand independent of vertical
fiscal adjustments from the central government. We evaluate
TMG's modifiable revenue (including taxes, fees, and rates, but
excluding central government transfers) as the strongest of any
local or regional government in Japan. TMG maintains sufficient
liquidity, which also supports the ratings.
The ratings on TMG are currently constrained by the
sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Although TMG
does not rely on the government's vertical fiscal adjustment
system, it is susceptible to the overall impact of deteriorating
economic conditions and market confidence at the national level.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional
Governments, Sept. 20, 2010