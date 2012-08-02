Aug 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'B+' ratings on Signum Vanguard Ltd.'s series 2010-7 and 2011-2 secured fixed-rate notes and simultaneously removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. We had placed the ratings on both transactions on CreditWatch negative on Feb. 22, 2012 (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our affirmation of the long-term corporate credit rating on the reference entity of the transactions' single-name credit default swaps (CDS).

RATINGS AFFIRMED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

Signum Vanguard Ltd.

Series 2010-7 secured fixed rate note due 2020

To From Issue amount

B+ B+/Watch Neg JPY5.0 bil.

The transaction's closing date was Dec. 16, 2010.

Series 2011-2 secured fixed rate note due 2021

To From Issue amount

B+ B+/Watch Neg JPY5.0 bil.

The transaction's closing date was Feb. 2, 2011.