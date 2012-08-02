(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects direct impact on Japan-based NEC Corp.'s
(BBB-/Stable/A-3) financial standing to be limited following the company's decision,
announced Tuesday, to provide JPY17.5 billion in funds to leading semiconductor maker Renesas
Electronics Corp. (not rated) to ensure stable procurement of semiconductor
parts. However, we base our current ratings on NEC on an assumption that the
company will improve its financial standing. Therefore, in our opinion, the
ratings will come under pressure if NEC's business results are increasingly
likely to fall far short of company expectations for reasons including, among
others, the overall impact of aiding Renesas.
By Standard & Poor's estimates, measures of the company's financial soundness
and profitability remain weak for the current ratings. As a result, we believe
improved business performance at NEC in fiscal 2012 will be crucial for the
company to maintain the current ratings. NEC did not disclose details of its
financial support for Renesas, such as the financing method or timeline for
repayment. Nevertheless, we believe NEC's financial burden and risk exposure
to Renesas is likely to grow. Therefore, a key factor in our analysis will be
the degree to which risk related to assistance to Renesas may affect NEC's
business performance and financial standing, including whether NEC intends to
provide Renesas with continued assistance and potential impact on NEC of a
material worsening of Renesas' business performance.
We expect NEC's reform of its business structure, which has cut fixed
expenses, and its main information technology services and career networking
business to underpin profitability. We expect NEC's business results for
fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) to be in line with its projections. While
NEC made a net loss for the first quarter of 2012, which it had anticipated,
it has not changed its projections for the first half of fiscal 2012 or the
full year. It projects a profit for the full year.
We would consider downgrading NEC if improvement in key financial measures for
the company were more likely to slow, likely because of an increase in
financial assistance to Renesas or an increase in its own pension liabilities.
We might also consider a downgrade if NEC's earnings or free cash flow were
more likely to fall far short of the company's expectations or if we thought
the ratio of NEC's debt to EBITDA after adjustments for lease and pension
liabilities was unlikely to moderate to below 4x in the next one to two years.
