Japan's trading houses offload thermal coal assets amid climate concerns
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 - The Spanish government's recent decision to extend the freeze on electricity tariffs could have potential credit implications for utilities with a significant share of Spanish operations, according to a Credit FAQ published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities," the FAQ addresses the following questions:
-- What plans are in place to reduce the Spanish electricity tariff deficit accumulated to date?
-- What effect has the Spanish electricity tariff deficit had on the ratings on affected utilities to date?
-- What effects will the tariff freeze in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012 have on rated utilities with Spanish operations?
-- What is Standard & Poor's base-case scenario for its ratings on affected utilities with respect to the development of the Spanish electricity tariff deficit accumulation and related tariff adjustments?
-- How could current uncertainties about the new government's energy policies affect Standard & Poor's base-case scenario and, consequently, the assessment of affected utilities' creditworthiness?
-- How could the sovereign stress in the European Economic and Monetary Union influence Standard & Poor's assessment of the stand-alone credit profiles of utilities with Spanish operations?
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.