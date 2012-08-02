Aug 02 -

Summary analysis -- DFS Furniture Holdings PLC -------------------- 02-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Furniture

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K. upholstered furniture retailer DFS Furniture Holdings PLC (DFS) reflects Standard & Poor's Rating Services' assessment of the group's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

DFS' business risk profile is underpinned by its leading position in the U.K. furniture market with strong brand recognition, limited inventory risks, increased vertical integration, and its ability to maintain positive free cash flow generation through difficult market conditions. In our opinion, weaknesses include its exposure to adverse discretionary spending trends and weak U.K. macroeconomic conditions, limited online presence and significant marketing spend.

Our assessment of DFS' financial risk profile takes into account its highly leveraged capital structure, following its leveraged buyout by private equity firm Advent International Corporation in 2010, which also includes some preference shares which we consider as debt. On the positive side, we view liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and we also acknowledge the fact that there are no near-term refinancing needs.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We view market conditions for U.K.-based big-ticket (high selling price) item retailers as continuously challenging with weak demand in the U.K. We believe that demand for furniture remains discretionary and correlated to conditions in the housing market and the availability of credit. We view the outlook for discretionary spending and credit availability as distinctly subdued, illustrated by DFS' relatively weak results for the nine months ended April 28, 2012.

Yet we believe that ongoing operational and marketing efficiencies, scale benefits, brand recognition, and partial vertical integration should somewhat mitigate these ongoing challenges for DFS. In addition, we anticipate that DFS' expansion plans will also contribute to partly counterbalance the subdued market conditions as profits from new stores are realized. In the nine months to April 28, 2012, DFS opened 12 new stores (including its first store outside the U.K., in Dublin), and the company expects to open a total of 20 stores by fiscal 2014.

Consequently, we anticipate that DFS' fourth quarter results will continue the previous quarter's trend and contribute to offsetting its weak first half results. Overall for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2012, we expect DFS to post a low- to mid-single-digit revenue decline and a mild decline in EBITDA.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Based on the abovementioned business conditions, we anticipate that DFS' gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio (after adjusting for operating lease commitments and the preference shares issued as part of the 2010 buyout) will likely continue to increase to about 7.7x by fiscal year-end 2012, compared with 7.4x at fiscal year-end 2011. Our anticipation that the ratio will continue to rise reflects the company's high interest accrual of 17% annually on its preference shares. We expect the company's adjusted EBITDA-to-interest coverage to remain close to 2.0x in the same period.

In our view, DFS' ability to generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) is a key strength. We believe that the company will be able to generate adequate positive FOCF to maintain its adjusted FOCF-to-debt ratio at around 4%, despite our assumption of rising capital expenditures (capex) related to expansion. We estimate total capex for the year to be about GBP20 million, on the back of estimated capex cost of GBP1 million per store, according to management. Nonetheless, the company's ample FOCF has enabled it to opportunistically buy back debt and distribute dividends to its shareholders.

Overall, we expect DFS will have repaid a total of about GBP50 million of its original GBP240 million non-amortizing bond through bond buybacks, driven by strong cash flow generation, by fiscal year 2012. Furthermore, the company distributed GBP14.2 million of dividends to its shareholders during the second quarter of the year. Because the bonds' covenants restrict dividend distribution somewhat, we do not expect additional shareholder returns this year, but anticipate a similar amount for fiscal 2013, and we do not rule out the possibility of additional bond buybacks.

Lastly, we view DFS' exposure to refinancing risks as limited, provided headroom under its covenants remains adequate and given that its revolving credit facility (RCF) and non-amortizing senior notes mature in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Liquidity

We view DFS' liquidity as "adequate", according to our criteria, supported by our estimate that its liquidity sources will comfortably exceed its liquidity needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months, even in the event of moderate unpredictable EBITDA declines.

We assess DFS' liquidity sources for fiscal 2012 as approximately GBP105 million, including:

-- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of GBP33.3 million as of April 28, 2012;

-- Fully undrawn RCF of GBP30.0 million as of April 28, 2012; and

-- Funds from operations of about GBP40 million-GBP50 million.

We estimate DFS' liquidity needs for fiscal 2012 to be about GBP65 million, comprising:

-- Capex of about GBP20 million;

-- Estimated funds related to bond buybacks of about GBP30 million; and

-- Dividend distribution of GBP14.2 million.

We note that although its business is fairly seasonal, the company's policy of making furniture to order and not carrying large inventories minimizes working capital variations.

Lastly, DFS benefited from sufficient headroom under its main financial covenants as of April 28, 2012, and we anticipate adequate headroom in the next 12 months. The RCF and non-amortizing senior notes mature in 2016 and 2017, respectively, so we consider refinancing risks to be limited before those dates, provided headroom under covenants remains adequate.

Recovery analysis

We recently revised the recovery rating on the 9.75% senior secured notes due 2017, issued by DFS, to '2' from '3', following the company's opportunistic repurchase of senior secured notes in recent months. The recovery rating of '2' reflects our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we raised the issue rating to 'B+' from 'B' on the notes. The issue rating is one notch above our corporate credit rating on DFS.

Our issue and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes are underpinned by our valuation of DFS as a going concern. This reflects our view of DFS' leading market position as a retailer of upholstered furniture in the U.K., its strong brand recognition, and its resilient business model. Recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are also supported, in our view, by their relatively comprehensive security package and the favorable insolvency regime in the U.K.

To calculate hypothetical recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe that DFS' key business risks are increasing competition and weakening consumer discretionary spending in the U.K., which would likely weaken profitability. These risks are exacerbated by DFS' exposure to a highly fragmented, price-competitive market and the deferrable nature of spending on furniture. We consider that DFS' rapid store expansion program could also impair the company's performance if it results in increasing cannibalization of sales and more aggressive competition from other retailers.

We believe that these operating risks, combined with the company's high financial and operating leverage, could trigger a default in 2015. At this point, we forecast that EBITDA would have declined to about GBP33 million, despite a larger store portfolio. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP215 million, equivalent to 6.5x EBITDA.

We consider that liquidation could also be a possible outcome for DFS following a default, owing to the intensely competitive nature of the retail segment and the closure of a number of high-profile retailers during the 2008-2009 global recession. While this is not our base-case scenario, we believe that recovery prospects for the senior secured notes could be materially lower in liquidation than in a sale as a going concern.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that DFS' leading position, competitive pricing, scale benefits, product specialization, new store rollouts, and continuing cost disciplines should enable it to offset challenges from softer demand and the overall higher vulnerability of big-ticket durable-item retailers in the current weak U.K. retail environment. Higher capital spending associated with the existing store rollout program will temporarily weigh on FOCF in the next 18 months, but we anticipate that DFS will be able to maintain positive FOCF.

We would consider a downgrade if the company's financial profile weakened, defined as FOCF turning negative, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage falling to less than 1.5x (cash EBITDA interest cover below 3.0x), or headroom under the covenants decreasing below 15%.

Given the moderate pace of deleveraging that we expect as a result of rising investment and pressures on demand, we view a rating upside as currently remote. We consider that an upgrade is unlikely until the company's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (including the preference shares) falls below 5.0x.

