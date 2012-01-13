(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land Bank of the Philippines' (LBP) ratings, including its 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and 'bb' Viability Rating. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

"The rating affirmation reflects LBP's gradually improved and liquid balance sheet and satisfactory earnings profile, offset by risks arising from its agricultural lending mandate, loan concentration and legacy non-performing assets," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "There is limited upside to the bank's ratings, which are already high by local standards."

Any weakening in LBP's standalone profile would be neutral for its IDRs, which are at the same level as its 'BB' Support Rating Floor, but would be negative for the bank's Viability Rating. This could stem from unexpectedly high credit losses - possibly in the event of directed lending by the government, rapid asset-quality deterioration or a protracted economic downturn. Nonetheless, Fitch believes the probability of such events is low, noting also LBP's satisfactory buffers through reserves, earnings and capital.

Despite the statutory requirement for LBP to pay 50% of annual net profit as dividends to the government, Fitch expects the bank to stay well-capitalised, which is crucial to its ability to carry out its mandate. Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (without hybrids) stood at 12% at end-June 2011, in line with local peer average. The bank's solvency position has steadily improved, with non-performing assets at about 20% of core equity compared with 38% at end-2008. Its balance sheet remains liquid, with a stable loan/deposits ratio of 45%-50%.

Fitch views LBP as systemically important to the domestic economy, given its 100% government ownership, mandated policy role and 9% share of banking system assets. However, the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect only a moderate probability of state support, constrained by the Philippine government's 'BB+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.

LBP is a development bank with a universal banking licence. It is fully owned by the Philippine government and operates 327 banking units across the country.

The full list of rating actions for LBP is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(phl)'; Stable Outlook

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'

- Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'