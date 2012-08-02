(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has updated its APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria. This replaces the
report of the same title dated 10 August 2011.
The main changes include applicable criteria guidelines to provide clarity as to
when Fitch may apply its ABS criteria, over its small and medium corporate
entities (SME) criteria, to securitised transactions with SME portfolios. Under
the guidelines, ABS criteria may be applied to SME portfolios to the extent that
the characteristics of the portfolio and other considerations are deemed
compatible with the analytical approach of the consumer ABS criteria.
Fitch also explains in the updated criteria its through-the-cycle rating
approach to APAC consumer ABS transactions with forward-looking base case
default and recovery rate assumptions.
Fitch emphasises these changes do not affect the fundamentals of its analysis of
APAC consumer transactions and Fitch therefore expects the updated criteria to
have no rating impact on existing ABS transactions.
The criteria report addresses key rating drivers including obligor default risk,
excess spread rate, structural and legal risks and servicer/operational risks
analysis.
The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria
