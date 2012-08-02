(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Banks in Southeast Asia must brace for slower economic growth amid an uncertain
external environment in 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published
recently.
The report, titled "Southeast Asia Banks: Staying The Course Amid Challenging
External Environment," said the region's strong dependence on exports makes it
susceptible to any external deterioration, especially the European debt
crisis.
"Europe is an important trading partner for Southeast Asian countries and
further slowdowns in exports might lead to lower economic growth, weaker asset
quality, and higher credit costs," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ivan
Tan. "Despite these challenges, we believe most Southeast Asian banks and
economies are capable of withstanding external pressure under our base-case
scenario."
Standard & Poor's expects adequate financial profile and good systemwide
liquidity to help Southeast Asian banks navigate a difficult 2012. In
addition, some banks have adopted defensive strategies and selective growth to
manage their risk exposures while preserving capital, Mr. Tan said.
On a more positive note, we believe the retreat of European banks can also
present opportunities for Southeast Asian banks to expand their market share
and presence. In particular, the larger banks in Singapore and Malaysia are
already growing regionally, and are positioned well to meet the financing
requirements in these markets. However, we believe these banks are likely to
grow sensibly and manage their risks prudently.
The Southeast Asian region features a diverse spectrum of banks, from the
highly-rated, developed banking sector in Singapore, to the investment-grade
banking sectors of Malaysia and Thailand, to the emerging and higher-risk
systems of Vietnam and Cambodia. The report contains comments on 29 rated
banks across seven Southeast Asian systems.