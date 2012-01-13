Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded ACE Insurance Company CJSC
(Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from
'BBB-' and National IFS rating to 'AAA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
The upgrades reflect Fitch's increased confidence about ACE Group's willingness
to support ACE Russia after the capital increase in Q311 and ACE Russia's
improved contribution to the group's bottom line in 2010 and 9M11. The upgrade
therefore also incorporates the increased contribution of the parent support to
the rating and is in accordance with the principles set out in Fitch's group
rating methodology.
ACE Russia is part of the ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer. The insurer
was established as a separate legal entity solely because the Russian
legislation does not permit cross-border primary insurance through branches. The
ultimate parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland (Long-term
IDR 'A+'/Stable). ACE Russia has received capital support from the group
whenever required. The insurer also benefits from the group's advice and close
monitoring in all key areas, including underwriting, reinsurance, claims,
actuarial, investment and IT advice.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch views ACE Russia as standing at
the 'Important' level of strategic importance within the group. This is based on
the deep integration of the operations, shared brand name, sustainable track
record of support and aligned corporate governance and risk management
procedures. An improvement of the status to 'Very Important' is constrained by
the small size of the Russian subsidiary relative to the group.
On a standalone basis, ACE Russia would be rated more than six notches below the
parent. Fitch also considers that capital is fungible between the parent and ACE
Russia. The agency has therefore decided to apply a partial attribution approach
and reduced the difference between the group assessment and the standalone
assessment (benchmarked to IFS) to a minimum of four notches in accordance with
the agency's criteria. This reduction was based on the sustainable track record
of support and the strengthened performance of the subsidiary in the past two
years.
Assessed on a standalone basis, ACE Russia has been generating a moderately
positive operating result in the past three years with underwriting losses being
offset by investment income. Excluding the effects of intra-group reinsurance
and considered as if it was a branch, ACE Russia demonstrated significantly
stronger underwriting results and made a more material contribution to ACE's
Continental Europe division's bottom line than in its top line in 2010-9M11.
ACE Russia's shareholders increased the insurer's statutory capital to RUB480m
from RUB150m in Q311 to secure compliance with new local regulatory requirements
that come into force in 2012. Fitch expects that the group will continue to
extend capital support to ACE Russia when required.
According to Fitch's internal assessment, ACE Russia's risk-adjusted capital
strength is very strong and is more than supportive of the insurer's rating
level. Capital appears to be somewhat excessive relative to net business volume
and strong balance sheet, but nevertheless is kept at the insurer's level for
the regulatory purposes. Fitch views positively the shareholders' decision not
to significantly increase levels of net retention or target business volume for
ACE Russia following the capital increase.
Fitch would view any weakening in the level of parent support to ACE Russia as a
key trigger for a downgrade.
If ACE Russia maintains sustainable and profitable growth of its insurance
portfolio and achieves a more significant scale relative to the ACE Group, Fitch
could view it as a trigger for upgrade. The agency does not expect the insurer
to reach this target in the medium term.