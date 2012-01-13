(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We placed our rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011, after eurozone sovereign-related CreditWatch negative placements; the class A notes remain on CreditWatch negative.

-- RESLOC IT is an Italian RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans--secured by economic first-lien mortgages over Italian properties--originated by Credito Fondiario. The transaction closed in July 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept on CreditWatch negative its credit rating on RESLOC IT S.r.l.'s class A notes (see list below).

Today's rating action follows a review of the transaction's performance, where we conducted a credit and cash flow analysis, and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Dec. 9, 2011, we placed the rating on the class A notes on CreditWatch negative (see "European Structured Finance CreditWatch Placements Following Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements-Dec. 9, 2011"), following our CreditWatch negative placement of the sovereign rating on Italy and the application of our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) sovereign ratings (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). The current rating on this class is higher than the maximum structured finance ratings we would assign under our criteria if the sovereign rating on Italy were lowered by up to two notches.

The transaction has performed in line with our expectations and has experienced further deleveraging of the structure since our last full review on June 14, 2011 (with credit enhancement for the class A notes increasing to 23.48% from 22.43%) (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-June 14, 2011 Review").

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

The aggregate risk measures are gradually improving as a result of the transaction's ongoing deleveraging. The weighted-average loan-to-value (WALTV) ratio of the collateral is now slightly lower than at closing (about 61%, down from 65%). Furthermore, the seasoning is now higher than at closing (the weighted-average seasoning is 55.6 months, up from 19.0 months).

The level of arrears has increased as of this quarter, compared with the previous review two quarters ago (to 10.16% from 8.77%). Over the same period, cumulative gross defaults have increased to 8.13% from 7.07%. However, at closing, the transaction already featured 8.77% of loans in arrears and 4.94% of loans in default. In addition, our rating analysis factored in a potential increase in delinquencies in the coming quarters.

All the notes (including the unrated ones) are currently undercollateralized by about EUR17.98 million. However, the class A notes are fully collateralized--with a current outstanding balance of about EUR138.34 million, compared with a performing portfolio (net of defaults) balance of about EUR180.8 million. Furthermore, at closing, the transaction was undercollateralized by about EUR20.3 million, and we factored this into our cash flows at closing.

COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA APPLICATION

We note that the relevant aspects of our counterparty analysis have not changed since our previous counterparty-related review on June 14, 2011.

RESLOC IT is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans--secured by economic first-lien mortgages over Italian properties--originated by Credito Fondiario SpA. The transaction closed in July 2009.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance CreditWatch Placements Following Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements-Dec. 9, 2011, Dec. 9, 2011

-- Italy's Unsolicited 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011

-- European Economic Outlook: Back In Recession, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-June 14, 2011 Review, June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009

-- Revised Italian RMBS High Constant Payment Rate Assumption, Oct. 14, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

-- Criteria for Rating Italian Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, July 16, 2002

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

RESLOC IT S.r.l.

EUR299.75 Million Class A Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes, Class B Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes, And Class C Mortgage-Backed Variable-Return Notes

Rating Remaining On CreditWatch Negative

A AAA (sf)/Watch Neg