BRIEF-Perpetual Equity Investment says Peter Scott to retire from chairperson
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- EVN AG ----------------------------------------02-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Mult. CUSIP6: 269265
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
30-Mar-2009 A-/-- A-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥8 bil 5.20% bnds due 09/01/2014 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
¥12 bil 3.13% nts due 01/09/2024 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
CHF250 mil 3.625% Tranche 1 med-term nts ser 2
due 02/20/2014 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR150 mil 5.25% med-term nts ser 5 due
06/23/2017 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR28.5 mil 5.00% med-term nts ser 4 due
03/11/2016 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 03/03/2011: sr
unsecd BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
EUR300 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 04/13/2022 BBB+ 02-Aug-2012
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties