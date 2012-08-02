(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Summary analysis -- SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e ------- 02-Aug-2012

Riassicurazioni pA

CREDIT RATING: Country: Italy

Local currency B/Watch Dev/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Dec-2011 B/-- --/--

15-Nov-2011 BB+/-- --/--

09-Mar-2011 BBB-/-- --/--

20-Jun-2008 BBB/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Italian marine insurer SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA (SIAT) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the company's marginal competitive position, high dependence on reinsurance, and weak financial flexibility. These negatives are partly offset by our view of SIAT's cautious investment strategy and good capitalization.