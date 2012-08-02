(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic
of Tatarstan's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-' and
Short-term foreign currency at 'F3'. The National Long-term rating has been
affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term foreign and local
currency and National Long-term ratings are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Tatarstan's well-diversified economy, improving
operating performance, underpinned by fast growth in tax revenue, prudent budget
management and strong liquidity. The ratings also reflect the increasing, albeit
still moderate, direct risk and contingent exposure in foreign currency.
Fitch notes that positive rating action is subject to maintaining strong
budgetary performance with a stable operating margin of about 25% and
containment of the republic's overall risk below 50% of the operating revenue.
Conversely, a further increase in overall risk accompanied by weakening of
operating performance with deterioration of debt coverage ratio (total risk to
operating balance) above six years would lead to a downgrade.
The republic's economy is based on a strong industrial sector that provides a
diversified tax base, so its budget mostly relies on own resources. Operating
revenue is dominated by taxes that are linked to economic performance, meaning
the budget was positively affected by fast economic recovery in 2010 and 2011
after the 2009 financial crisis.
Fitch expects Tatarstan will continue to demonstrate strong operating
performance in 2012 with operating balance close to 28% of operating revenue.
The administration demonstrated a prudent budgetary policy and curbed operating
expenditure below inflation (4.6%) while operating revenue grew by 12% in 2011.
This led to a significant improvement in the operating balance, which grew by
almost 40% in absolute terms. The operating margin improved to 27.6% in 2011
from 22.4% one year earlier.
Tatarstan continuously records massive investment spending compared to its
national peers. In 2011, capital expenditure reached RUB93bn (USD2.9bn) or 50%
of total expenditure. Capital revenue - mostly in the form of capital grants
from the federal government - covered about 45% of total capital expenditure in
2011. Loans from the federal budget covered another 23% of capex. The bulk of
capex was earmarked in preparation for Universiade 2013 (student Olympic games
in the City of Kazan, the republic's capital).
Massive capital expenditure led to a notable deficit before debt variation in
2010 and 2011. This was fully covered by low cost subsidised loans from the
federal budget, which increased to RUB60bn in YE11 compared to RUB17.5bn in
YE09. However the total debt burden, remains moderate at 56% of current revenue
by end-2011. Moreover, RUB25.5bn of Tatarstan's debt represents budget loans
lent on to the City of Kazan. If this is netted off, Tatarstan's direct risk is
about 35% of current revenue. Additionally, Tatarstan's strong liquidity
position (RUB12bn as of end-2011) mitigates its debt exposure.
The republic has an extended broad public sector, which includes unitary public
companies and commercial companies majority-owned by Tatarstan. These companies
have a stable financial performance, but add some contingent pressure on the
budget. Contingent risk of the republic includes foreign currency-denominated
liabilities, which arises from a guarantee on USD250m loan participation notes
issued by OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim, a holding company owned by the government.
The LPNs mature in August 2015. This risk is mitigated by the company's strong
positive cash flows and in Fitch's view the company will successfully redeem the
loan from its own resources.