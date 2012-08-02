(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings says that Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's
(Lifestyle) 'BBB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating with Stable Outlook are not affected by the
early termination of the Tsimshatsui (TST) Sogo Store lease. This is because the store does not
contribute meaningfully to the group.
On 31 July 2012, Lifestyle announced that the lease on the TST store will be terminated by
the landlord, HK Island (which is an associate of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited) in two
stages on or before 1 December 2012 and on 15 February 2014, earlier than the scheduled maturity
of 30 September 2020. This, however, will not materially impact Lifestyle since the store
accounted for only 8.8% and 4.8% respectively of the group's turnover and net profit in 2011.
Fitch is of the view that Lifestyle will be able to make up for the drop in sales and
diversification through its planned growth in China.