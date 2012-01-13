(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse des Depots et Consignations' (CDC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

The ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there is an implicit guarantee from the French state extending to all CDC's obligations. On 20 December 2011 Fitch revised CDC's Outlooks to Negative from Stable, following the revision of the Outlook on the Republic of France's Issuer Default Rating to Negative from Stable on 16 December 2011.

Although highly unlikely, a change in CDC's legal framework and lower state support could trigger a downgrade. Any negative action on France's sovereign ratings would also be automatically reflected in CDC's ratings.

CDC's legal status of "special agency" ("etablissement special"), fully state controlled, is unique in France. However, Fitch considers that CDC enjoys the same implicit solvency and liquidity guarantee as other French public agencies ("etablissements publics"), under Law 80-539. Consequently, its IDRs are aligned and will move in tandem with those of the French sovereign.

CDC's ratings also take into account its close monitoring by the French state, notably through its supervisory board. Although CDC is not a bank and is therefore not subject to capital adequacy ratios, the Prudential Control Authority, France's bank regulator gives its opinion of CDC's capital adequacy.

CDC is entrusted with the management of most of the regulated savings deposits (notably Livret A) collected by French banks, administrates several public pension schemes and the deposits of legal professions. In addition, among its mandates, CDC manages Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale's account (Commercial Paper and Euro CP rating 'F1+'), the French Social Security Agency. CDC is also France's leading long-term institutional investor, supporting economic development, and performs several other public-interest missions on behalf of the state.

CDC also operates competitive activities in sectors such as insurance - it has a 40% stake in CNP Assurances , France's largest life insurer - leisure, services, real estate and private equity, and through a large portfolio of listed French companies. In 2010, it took a stake of up to 26.3% in La Poste ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'), participating in the company's capital increase for an amount of EUR1.5bn. At 31 December 2010, CDC had a consolidated asset base of EUR269.5bn, of which EUR209.4bn was securities.

CDC's results tend to be volatile, mainly due to its equity portfolio. Its profitability improved in 2010, with net consolidated group income of EUR3.2bn. CDC's performance continued to be sound in the first half of 2011- with a net profit of EUR1.17bn at 30 June 2011, vs EUR1.54bn at 30 June 2010 -, although Fitch expects it will have eroded , amid a deteriorated credit and stock market environment. Also, Fitch expects CDC's participation in several bailouts (mainly Dexia ) will weight on its profitability at year-end 2011.

CDC's liquidity is robust, thanks to reserves amounting to around EUR20bn and outstanding deposits of legal professions totalling around EUR35bn in 2011. Furthermore, CDC's liquidity needs are largely covered through a EUR30bn Global Commercial Paper programme, and a EUR20bn CD programme. Moreover CDC's strong standalone liquidity at year-end 2010 was underpinned by the considerable EUR211.8bn funding collected on saving accounts, and, lastly by its equity portfolio of EUR12.2bn.

