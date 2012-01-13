(Agency corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated the Orenburg region's role and the bond issue's coupon. A corrected version follows:) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Orenburg Housing Mortgage Corporation's (OHMC) upcoming RUB1.5bn domestic bond issue, an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'BB(exp)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)(exp)'.

The Orenburg region, a shareholder in OHMC and a guarantor of the principal and coupons of the issue, has a Long-term local and foreign currency rating of 'BB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.

The bond issue will have a fixed coupon rate to be determined during the placement. The principal will amortise by 10% of the initial bond issue value in three years from the actual placement, by 20% of the initial bond issue value in four years from the actual placement. The remaining 70% will be redeemed in five years from the actual placement. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund capital expenditure in Orenburg housing stock.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

