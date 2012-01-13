(Agency corrects the version published earlier today which incorrectly stated the Orenburg
region's role and the bond issue's coupon. A corrected version follows:)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Orenburg Housing Mortgage Corporation's
(OHMC) upcoming RUB1.5bn domestic bond issue, an expected Long-term local
currency rating of 'BB(exp)' and an expected National Long-term rating of
'AA-(rus)(exp)'.
The Orenburg region, a shareholder in OHMC and a guarantor of the principal and
coupons of the issue, has a Long-term local and foreign currency rating of 'BB'
and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have
Stable Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.
The bond issue will have a fixed coupon rate to be determined during the
placement. The principal will amortise by 10% of the initial bond issue value in
three years from the actual placement, by 20% of the initial bond issue value in
four years from the actual placement. The remaining 70% will be redeemed in five
years from the actual placement. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used
to refinance maturing debt and to fund capital expenditure in Orenburg housing
stock.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
A credit analysis on the Orenburg Region is available on www.fitchratings.com.