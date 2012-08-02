BRIEF-Perpetual Equity Investment says Peter Scott to retire from chairperson
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Nobina Europe Holding AB ------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Bus Charter
Service
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2012 SD/-- SD/--
02-Jul-2012 CC/-- CC/--
23-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
13-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--
24-Dec-2009 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties