-- We continue to view the performance of the Gatwick Funding securitization to be in line with our expectations.

-- We have affirmed our 'BBB+' ratings on all notes issued under the securitization.

-- Gatwick Funding is a corporate securitization that originally closed on March 2, 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Gatwick Funding Ltd.'s series 2011/1 and 2011/2 notes (see list below).

These affirmations follow our review of the Gatwick Funding securitization, including a review of the borrower, Gatwick Airport Ltd. (GAL). Our analysis takes into account Gatwick's interim results to Sept. 30, 2011, and follows our meeting with the management. We consider that GAL has performed satisfactorily since we assigned our initial ratings to the transaction in March 2011. We also believe that the issuer is and will remain compliant with covenanted levels in this corporate securitization.

Under series 2011/1 and 2011/2, Gatwick Funding issued the bonds and then lent the proceeds to GAL. The terms of the loans between the issuer and the borrower are designed to match the economic terms of the bonds and any related hedging. Therefore, the issuer repays principal and pays interest on the bonds from payments of interest and principal under the borrower loans. As such, the issuer is subject to the same risks relating to income and expenses as the borrower. Consequently, we would expect any deterioration in the cash flow generation capability of the borrower to affect that of the issuer.

At the closing date, the transaction featured:

-- The issuance by Gatwick Funding of GBP600 million class A notes; and

-- The drawdown by the borrower of bank debt of GBP599 million.

We continue to view the performance of the securitized group, including GAL, to be in line with our expectations and well ahead of the results of our stress analysis. In the first half of the financial year ending March 31, 2012, Gatwick reported an 8.5% increase in passenger numbers. The growth in GAL's passenger numbers was due to an increased number of services, and also benefited from the non-recurrence of several events experienced in 2010--including volcanic ash disturbances, strikes by British Airways' crew, and operational issues affecting EasyJet in the summer of 2010.

Underlying passenger growth was about 3.3%, according to GAL. The improved passenger numbers, combined with high inflation, have allowed GAL to increase charges, leading to 23.5% growth in aeronautical revenues. However, GAL's retail performance has been affected by the tough economic conditions, with net retail income per passenger down by 3.1% over the same period as above. Still, this was more than compensated for by the higher number of passengers, leading to 5.0% growth in net retail income.

We expect Gatwick Funding to frequently access the capital market to meet upcoming debt maturities and to fund GAL's capital expenditure and dividends. Hence, as part of our analysis, Standard & Poor's assumes that the capital structure of the issuer will progressively be geared up over time, toward the level allowed by the transaction covenants. These include a total debt-to-RAB (regulatory asset base) ratio of 0.70x, and a senior interest coverage ratio (ICR) of 1.5x. Management forecasts are more conservative in their gearing assumptions. We understand the company is considering issuing a new bond in the short term.

Gatwick Funding is a corporate securitization that originally closed on March 2, 2011. The transaction is backed by the future cash flows generated by Gatwick Airport, the U.K.'s second-busiest airport by passenger traffic and the ninth-largest in Europe for international passengers. It handles approximately 25% of air traffic in the Greater London area, one of the busiest centers for air transport in the world.

